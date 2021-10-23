J&K to become 'giver' not 'taker' region of India: Amit Shah

Srinagar, Oct 23 (IANS) Union Home Minister, Amit Shah said on Saturday that the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi about Jammu and Kashmir is to convert the union territory into a 'giver' and not a 'taker' region of the country.



"Before August 5, 2019, what did the 70 years of Independence give J&K -- 87 assembly, 6 Lok Sabha seats and three families.



"I do not need to name those families", Shah told a youth gathering in Srinagar on Saturday afternoon.



The Union Home Minister said that it was Narendra Modi who decided that while the Ayushman Bharat Yojana entitles the weaker sections of the society for Rs 5 lakh medical treatment in other parts of the country, this facility should be available to every citizen in J&K.



"During 70 years till 2019, only 500 medical seats were available and after 2019, this number has increased to 1,120 and would soon be doubled.



"This did not happen during the 70 years till 2019 because those people were not interested in development, they played politics", he said.



Most of the national flagship programmes have achieved their targets in J&K. Swachh Bharat mission has achieved its complete target and every household in J&K has a toilet today.



He said 100 per cent homes in J&K have electricity and LPG connections.



Talking about the security situation, the union home minister said, "Those against peace and normalcy in J&K will be dealt with most strongly.



"No concession will be shown to such forces".



He said employment processes have been made completely transparent wherein merit is the only way to employment.



Old age pensions and other financial support schemes are now implemented through direct bank transfer and there is no question of any middleman interfering with these schemes.



Earlier, addressing a top security review meeting, Amit Shah told various security forces to show complete synergy and give the final push to end terrorism in J&K.



