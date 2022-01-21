J&K to be first UT to have Good Governance Index

New Delhi, Jan 21 (IANS) The Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir will be the first UT to have the 'Good Governance Index', the Department of Personnel said here on Friday.



The exercise on formulation of District Good Governance Index was set in motion in July, 2021, which has now been completed and Jammu and Kashmir will become the first Union Territory in the country to have Good Governance Index.



According to the official statement, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will release the District Good Governance Index for 20 Districts of UT of Jammu and Kashmir on January 22, organised jointly by the Department of Administrative Reforms & Public Grievances (DARPG), and Jammu & Kashmir Institute of Management, Public Administration & Rural Development in association with the Centre for Good Governance, Hyderabad.



Union Minister for Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions Dr Jitendra Singh and the Lieutenant Governor of Jammu & Kashmir Manoj Sinha, will also address the event.



The District Good Governance Index of Jammu and Kashmir was prepared by DARPG in collaboration with the Government of Jammu and Kashmir in pursuance of the announcements made in the 'Behtar e-Hukumat - Kashmir elamia' resolution adopted on July 2, 2021 in the Regional Conference on Replication of Good Governance Practices held at Srinagar.



The District Good Governance Index of Government of Jammu and Kashmir represents a major administrative reform in benchmarking good governance at District level and a significant step for timely collation and publication of statistics at State and District level.



The District Good Governance Index is a milestone and it is expected that it will provide a robust framework for evidence based assessment of the performance of all the districts in Jammu & Kashmir.



The Chief Secretary of J&K Arun Kumar Mehta and DARPG Secretary V. Srinivas will also be addressing the event while the event will be attended by senior officials of government of Jammu and Kashmir, district collectors and chief planning officers of Districts.



Secretaries of Planning and Secretaries of Administrative Reforms of all State/ UT governments and District Collectors of non-election bound states have also been invited to participate in the event by video conferencing.



During the occasion, a presentation on formulation of District Good Governance Index will be made by Centre for Good Governance, Hyderabad. This will be followed by district presentations by selected 12 District Development Commissioners, who will be showcasing achievements of various sectors.



--IANS

ams/dpb





