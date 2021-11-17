J&K SSB to complete recruitment against 10K posts by March

Jammu, Nov 17 (IANS) Jammu and Kashmir Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta on Wednesday chaired a meeting to review the recruitment process being followed by the Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) and Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) along with the examination schedule and timelines.



The Chief Secretary gave JKSSB a target of completing the recruitment process for 10,000 posts referred by different departments by end of the current financial year, besides, completing the recruitment for 1,200 posts of Sub-Inspectors by March as well.



It was informed that the JKSSB has recently recruited candidates against more than 2,000 posts.



The General Administration Department was asked to provide additional manpower to SSB to ensure time-bound recruitments.



A decision was also taken that the Combined Competitive Examination for recruitment of officers in the administrative, police and accounts cadres will be conducted annually.



For the purpose, the General Administration Department was directed to issue a detailed calendar for referral of vacancies by the concerned departments and subsequent calendar of examination to be followed by the PSC.



