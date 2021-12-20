J&K signs MoU with UCB to facilitate UT students

Jammu, Dec 20 (IANS) The Jammu and Kashmir government has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the University College Birmingham (UCB) at India Global Forum, Dubai, to explore potential progression opportunities through institutional partnership with vocational colleges and universities in J&K, officials said on Monday.



For the first time, UCB has decided to set up an office in Jammu and Kashmir to tie up with local educational institutions, facilitate academic exchange programmes and enable students to secure admissions at reduced fees.



Director of Industries and Commerce, Jammu, Anoo Malhotra, and Director Marketing, Admissions and International Recruitment, University College Birmingham, Eileen Pryer, signed the MoU in the presence of Counsel General of India, Aman Puri, during the India Global Forum event held at Taj Dubai.



"We have signed an MoU. We will be exchanging educational programmes and doing many things together. I am inviting her to J&K. We will be providing her with some office space. We will start work as soon as possible," said Anu Malhotra.



Eileen said it is an incredible opportunity for the University College Birmingham.



"This provides a great opportunity for things to explore, make partnerships with universities and provide wider opportunity for students who may not able to go straight to our programmes. So it is an incredible opportunity. We have a very positive experience," she said.



The objective of the MoU is to provide a framework within which the parties will seek to develop a formal relationship in exchange of undergraduate/graduate students, technical programs, academic mobility, teaching and research programs. The document would be valid for a period of three years.



