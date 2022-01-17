J&K ses 2,827 new Covid cases, 5 deaths

Jammu, Jan 17 (IANS) A total of 2,827 new cases and 5 deaths were reported in J&K as the 3rd wave of Covid-19 continued across the Union Territory.



An official bulletin said that 1,093 cases and five deaths were reported from the Jammu division and 1,734 cases from the Kashmir division while 777 patients recovered - 492 from the Jammu division and 285 from the Kashmir division.



So far, 362,200 people have been infected with coronavirus out of which 339,700 have recovered, while 4.572 have succumbed.



The number of active cases is 17,928, out of which 7,185 are from the Jammu division and 10,743 are from the Kashmir division.



As many as 55,629 doses of vaccine were administered during the last 24 hours while 64,017 tests were conducted.



--IANS

