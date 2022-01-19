J&K sees new high in daily Covid tally at 5,818

Jammu, Jan 19 (IANS) Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday reported the highest-ever single day jump of 5,818 new Covid cases and four deaths.



An official bulletin said 1,752 cases and four deaths were reported from the Jammu division, and 4,066 in the Kashmir division while 1,255 patients recovered - 592 in the Jammu division and 663 in the Kashmir division.



So far, 372,669 people have been infected with coronavirus out of which 341854 have recovered, while 4,579 have succumbed.



The total number of active cases is 26,236 out of which 9,336 are from the Jammu division and 16,900 from the Kashmir division.



Meanwhile, 41,266 doses of vaccine were administered during the last 24 hours while 83,019 tests were conducted.



--IANS

