J&K sees new Covid cases mount to 418

Jammu, Jan 5 (IANS) With a sudden surge in Covid-19 cases in Jammu division on Wednesday, authorities have cancelled leave of all doctors, paramedics and associated health department staff.



A total of 418 new cases came to light on Wednesday out of which 311 are from Jammu Division and 107 from Kashmir division.



Director, Health Services, Jammu, issued an order cancelling leave of all doctors, paramedics and associated Health Department staff to fight the spread of the pandemic.



Of the 4,530 deaths in J&K so far, 2,199 have taken place in Jammu and 2,331 in the Kashmir division.



Reports here said the authorities are also mulling the imposition of night restrictions to check the spread of the virus.



Officials said 83,611 doses of vaccine were administered during the last 24 hours.



