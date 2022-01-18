J&K sees highest single-day spike of new Covid cases

Jammu, Jan 18 (IANS) Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday reported its highest single-day spike of 4,651 new Covid cases while three more patients succumbed.



An official bulletin said that there were 1,546 cases and two deaths in the Jammu division and 3,105 cases and one death in the Kashmir division while 899 patients recovered - 549 in the Jammu division and 350 in the Kashmir division.



So far, 366,851 people have been infected with coronavirus out of which 340,599 have recovered, and 4,575 have succumbed.



The number of active cases is 21,677 out of which 8180 are in the Jammu division and 13,497 in the Kashmir division.



Meanwhile, 51,060 doses of vaccine were administered during the last 24 hours and 74,772 tests were conducted.



