J&K sees 178 new Covid cases, no deaths

Jammu, Jan 3 (IANS) Jammu and Kashmir on Monday reported 178 new Covid cases but no deaths even as the authorities started vaccination drive for teenagers aged 15 to 18 in the Union Territory.



Vaccination drive for the young recipients in schools of different districts in J&K.



Of the new cases, 70 were from Jammu division and 108 from Kashmir division while 109 patients - 19 from Jammu region and 90 from Kashmir region - were discharged from hospitals after recovery.



One case of mucormycosis was reported, taking the total up to 51.



So far, 341,802 people have been infected with coronavirus out of which 335,774 have recovered, while 4,530 have succumbed.



The number of active cases is 1,498 out of which 559 are from the Jammu division and 939 from the Kashmir division.



A total of 96,789 doses of vaccine were administered during the last 24 hours as the total number of vaccinated people rose to 1,87,72,154.



--IANS

sq/vd



