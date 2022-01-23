J&K Sarpanches given more authority

New Delhi, Jan 23 (IANS) The Jammu and Kashmir administration has authorised Sarpanches to grant permission for the construction, reconstruction or alteration of the residential houses in Jammu and Kashmir Union Territory.



According to the order issued on January 22 by the Department of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj of the J&K government, the Sarpanch will be assisted by a committee as well.



"In exercise of power conferred by Section12, sub-section 2(iv) of Jammu and Kashmir Panchayati Raj Act 1989, 1989 read with Rule 155 & 165 of J&K Panchayati Raj Rules, 1996,as amended from time to time. Sanction is hereby accorded to the designation of competent authority for grant of permission for construction/reconstruction/ alteration of residential/commercial buildings in rural areas of J&K," the notification issued on January 22 said, adding that a panel headed by Sarpanch of Panchayat will give permission in the rural areas.



For permission to build residential buildings within the Panchayat jurisdiction, the Sarpanch of the Halqa Panchayat will grant permission and he will be assisted by the village level worker (Panchayat Secretary) and Patwari of the concerned Halqa.



The order also issued permission for commercial building including shops in the rural areas, the authority has been given to a committee headed by the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) of the concerned area while the Tehsildar, town planning concerned, BDO concerned and the Sarpanch of the Halqa Panchayat will be the members of the committee.



Similarly, for the construction or renovation of any other buildings, including the government buildings in the rural areas, the committee, headed by concerned SDM who will be the chairman, concerned Tehsildar, Town planning officer, BDO and Sarpanch of the Halqa Panchayat as members of the committee, will grant permission.



The officials of the J&K government said that this order, which has come into effect, will help people in the rural areas in getting permission for the construction or renovation of the residential houses and they will not have to run around to various government efficacies.



