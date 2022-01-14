J&K reports highest single-day jump of 2,456 Covid cases

Jammu, Jan 14 (IANS) In the highest single-day jump since the beginning of the pandemic, Jammu and Kashmir reported 2,456 fresh Covid cases on Friday.



An official bulletin said that of the 2,456 positive cases detected on Friday, 934 were reported from Jammu division and 1,522 from Kashmir division.



A total of 380 persons recovered from the virus on Friday, 211 in Jammu division and 169 in Kashmir division.



Five patients succumbed to the dreaded virus on Friday, 3 in Jammu division and 2 in Kashmir division, taking J&K's overall Covid death toll to 4,557 till date.



So far, 35,2623 people have been infected with Coronavirus in J&K, of which 33,8063 have recovered.



The Union Territory presently has 10,003 active cases, of which 4,802 are in Jammu division and 5,201 in Kashmir division.



A total of 72,309 doses of vaccine were administered to the beneficiaries in J&K in the last 24 hours.



--IANS

sq/arm