J&K reports 5,394 new cases, 8 deaths

Jammu, Jan 24 (IANS) Jammu and Kashmir on Monday reported 5,394 new cases and 8 deaths.



According to an official bulletin, in the last 24 hours 5,394 tested positive -- 2,045 in Jammu division and 3,349 in Kashmir division -- while 3,643 patients recovered, which includes 1,732 in Jammu division and 1,911 in Kashmir division.



Out of the eight deaths, both Jammu and Kashmir divisions reported four each, taking the total number of deaths due to coronavirus in the Union Territory to 4,613.



So far, 4,02,596 people have been infected with coronavirus, out of which 3,53,374 have recovered.



Number of active cases is 44,609, out of which 13,542 are from Jammu division and 31067 are from Kashmir division.



In the past 24 hours, 33,147 doses of vaccine were administered while 59,704 tests were conducted.



