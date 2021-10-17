J&K Police deny issuing any emergency advisory on non-locals (Lead)

Srinagar, Oct 17 (IANS) Less than an hour after media picked up an emergency advisory on Sunday seeking non-locals be taken to the nearest security forces camps in the Kashmir Valley, in wake of killing of two more labourers from Bihar, authorities said they did not issue any such advisory.



Although there were reports of non-locals being asked to come to the police stations, Inspector General of Police, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar, said: "No such order has been issued, it is fake."



There have been series of civilian killings, especially of those from outside the state, across the Valley since October 6. So far, nine civilians have been killed during the last 11 days.



Terrorists killed reputed pharmacy owner, M.L. Bindroo, a non-local street vendor, and a taxi driver on October 6.



Two days after this, terrorists shot dead school principal, Supinder Kour and teacher, Deepak Sharma in Eidgah area of Srinagar city.



on Saturday, another non-local street vendor was shot dead in Srinagar and a non-local carpenter were killed by the terrorists in Pulwama.



On Sunday, terrorists killed two non-local labourers and critically injured a third in Kulgam district. All three hail from Bihar.



