J&K police book 10 PDP leaders for violating Covid restrictions

Srinagar, Jan 8 (IANS) Jammu and Kashmir police on Saturday registered an FIR against 10 Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leaders and activists for organising a public rally on the death anniversary of late Mufti Mohammad Sayeed in south Kashmir Bijbehara town.



The FIR has been registered in Bijbehara police station under IPC sections of 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and 269 (unlawful or negligent act likely to spread the infection of any disease dangerous to life).



The case has been registered on the directions of the executive magistrate (Tehsildar) to the station house officer of the concerned police station.



PDP leaders, including former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti, attended a public rally in Bijbehara town on Friday on the 6th death anniversary of Mufti Muhammad Sayeed, PDP chief and former chief minister.



Reacting to the police action, Mehbooba Mufti said on her Twitter page: "Covid-19 restrictions apply only to PDP. Not to BJP's protest in Kashmir yesterday, PMs rally in Punjab or the mass poojas attended by hundreds of people to pray for his safety. Talks volumes about J&K admin's brazen bias against my party".



