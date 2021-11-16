J&K police arrests 2 terrorist associates linked with LeT

Srinagar, Nov 16 (IANS) Jammu and Kashmir Police alongwith security forces in North Kashmir's Sopore have arrested two terrorist associates linked with proscribed terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and recovered incriminating materials including a grenade from their possession, officials said on Tuesday.



Police said based on specific information, a joint checkpoint was established by Police along with 22 RR and 179 Bn CRPF at Shalimar Colony crossing area of Sopore.



During checking, two suspicious individuals were apprehended. They were identified as Asif Rasheed War and Altaf Hussain Najar, residents of Natnoosa, Kupwara.



"During search, incriminating materials including a hand grenade were recovered from their possession," police said.



"During preliminary questioning, both the arrested accused revealed that they were working as terrorist associates of proscribed terror outfit LeT and intended to lob the acquired grenade at an undisclosed location in Kupwara with an intention to cause casualties."



Police have registered a case and further investigation into the matter is in progress. Police said more arrests are anticipated.



