J&K man found dead in south Delhi (Ld)

New Delhi, Dec 20 (IANS) A 36-year-old man, hailing from Jammu and Kashmir, was found dead in Delhi's Greater Kailash area, an official said here on Monday.



According to the official, information was received that the victim, identified as Rahul Thakur, was lying unconscious near at a house near M-Block market in Greater Kailash-I.



The person who informed the police is the owner of the house while the deceased was his tenant. The man told the police that the deceased was staying there along with his mother for the past one month.



"On enquiry, it was revealed that the deceased used to work at Delhi Haat art gallery," the official said.



Rahul's mother had gone to her native place just 3-4 days ago. The police have recovered three mobile phones from the spot, which rules out the possibility of robbery.



Deputy Commissioner of Police (South), Benita Mary Jaikar, informed that as per preliminary enquiry, it looks like the deceased man was strangled to death.



"We will get more clarity once we receive the post-mortem report," she said.



The DCP said the have examined CCTV footage of the nearby areas and after thoroughly checking all of them, they zeroed in on some suspects.



