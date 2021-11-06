J&K Lt Governor reviews Covid situation

Jammu, Nov 6 (IANS) J&K Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday reviewed the Covid situation in J&K during a series of meetings with the members of the Covid Task Force, Deputy Commissioners, and Superintendents of Police.



"Main line of defence is now vaccination. We have secured sufficient supplies to support vaccination and efforts should be made to maximise uptake," he said.



Sinha set the timeline of one week for 100 per cent coverage of the overdue 2nd doses.



Emphasising he need to take effective and quick actions to minimise Covid-19 impacts, he Ltermed rapid asymptomatic testing and contact tracing as important tools to help reduce the spread of the virus.



'Test, Trace, and Isolate' mechanism remains critical to the district's plan for tackling the pandemic, the Lt Governor said.



He directed the DCs, SPs and Health Department to strictly enforce Covid appropriate behaviour in hospitals, shopping complexes and other public places.



He specifically directed the Health Department to monitor all the relevant data on a regular basis for swift action.



Instructions were also issued to the concerned officials to ensure that restrictions on the public gatherings continue, besides declaration of red zones and micro containment zones in areas registering surge in positive cases on priority.



--IANS

zi/vd