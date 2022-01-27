J&K LG unveils 'Charkha' at Srinagar International Airport

Srinagar, Jan 26 (IANS) J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday virtually unveiled a ‘Charkha (spinning wheel) at the Srinagar International Airport.



The Charkha measuring 8.6 ft x 4.3 ft and weighing 71 kg has been installed by the Jammu & Kashmir Khadi and Village Industries Board (KVIB).



Speaking on the occasion, Sinha said that Charkha symbolises Mahatma Gandhi's idea of self-reliance and its installation at the Srinagar airport on Republic Day is a befitting tribute to the Father of the Nation and all the great freedom fighters of India.



"Charkha was made a symbol of economic self-reliance by Gandhiji in 1918, and it became an important part of the Swadeshi and Indian Independence movement like non-violence, Satyagraha and civil disobedience," Sinha said.



Terming the occasion as historic, Sinha said that the Charkha at the Srinagar airport will inspire people for greater public participation in the development framework of the UT, and meet the needs of the people by optimally utilising social capital and other resources.



"Today, when our country is celebrating ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' and moving steadily towards the fourth industrial revolution, I believe the Charkha will serve as a symbol of the ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat' campaign launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and will inspire the citizens of the UT and all countrymen to work towards building a self-reliant J&K, and a self-reliant India," Sinha said.



