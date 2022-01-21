J&K LG reviews public health response to Covid-19

Jammu, Jan 21 (IANS) Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday reviewed the Covid-19 situation with the members of the Covid Task Force, DCs and SPs and discussed the various steps being undertaken across the union territory to tackle the surge.



At the outset, the Deputy Commissioners briefed the Lt Governor about the covid situation, status of vaccination, implementation of Covid appropriate behaviour, and other related measures in their respective districts.



The Lt Governor observed that the emerging situation has necessitated strict observance of Covid appropriate behavior and Covid SOPs by the general public.



The Lt Governor stressed upon the officials to focus on spreading awareness among public about self-care during home isolation. "We must reach out to the patients in home isolation and concerned health officials should ensure that their daily needs, medicines, etc are taken care of with full sensitivity," he said.



He also instructed the officials to expedite the ongoing vaccination drive.



"Vaccination will continue to be the most effective tool to fight pandemic. Our focus is to saturate precautionary doses to frontline workers and senior citizens", the Lt Governor asserted.



On the issue of testing, the Lt Governor passed explicit directions to increase testing in the areas where more cases are being reported.



The Lt Governor further stressed that the local administration should try their best to reduce the rate of positivity and also ensure that required medical facilities are made available to all the needy persons.



"Authorities on the ground should focus more on local containment to safeguard public health and momentum of economic activities", he said.



The Lt Governor also emphasized on usage of mobile clinics to create awareness among the Covid-19 patients who are in home isolation as well as those in rural areas.



