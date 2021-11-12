J&K govt suspends 3 on corruption charges

Srinagar, Nov 12 (IANS) The Jammu and Kashmir government on Friday suspended an assistant regional transport officer (ARTO) and two motor vehicle inspectors on corruption charges.



An order issued by the government said, "Today that ARTO Kupwara (Mohammad Mukhtar) and two Motor Vehicle Inspectors (Khursheed Ahmad and Abdul Hamid) are placed under suspension pending enquiry against them."



The same order has called for holding a departmental enquiry against the suspended officials.



