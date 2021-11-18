J&K govt orders magisterial probe into Hyderpora encounter

Srinagar, Nov 18 (IANS) Jammu and Kashmir government on Thursday ordered a magisterial probe into Monday's encounter at Hyderpora in which four people were killed.



Lt. Governor, Manoj Sinha said on his official Twitter page, "A magisterial inquiry by officer of ADM rank has been ordered in Hyderpora encounter.



"Govt will take suitable action as soon as report is submitted in a time-bound manner.



"JK admin reiterates commitment of protecting lives of innocent civilians & it will ensure there is no injustice."



Four people, including a foreign militant, his local associate, Altaf Ahmad, owner of the building where the encounter took place and Dr Mudasir Gul, who was running a call centre in a rented floor of the building were killed in this encounter.



All the four slain persons were buried in north Kashmir Handwara tehsil, including the two civilians whose bodies were not handed over to their families for burial.



Mainstream leaders, including three former Chief Ministers, Dr Farooq Abdullah, Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti, and Sajad Lone of Peoples Conference, Yusuf Tarigami of the CPI-M have demanded an impartial probe into the incident.



On Wednesday night, the family members of Mudassir Gul and Altaf Ahmad, who were on a sit-in protest, were evicted and detained by the police.



The families insist that Altaf Ahmad and Mudassir Gul had no involvement in militancy and demanded that their bodies be returned to them.



Inspector General of Police Vijay Kumar on Tuesday said in a press conference that an overground worker of the militants Mudassir Gul and the house owner Altaf Ahmad, were killed during the encounter. He said that the house owner was killed in crossfire while Gul, living on rent in the building, had provided shelter to the foreign terrorist Haider and his associate.



--IANS

