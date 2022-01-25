J&K govt launches 'Srinagar City Heritage Tour Bus Service'

Srinagar, Jan 25 (IANS) The Tourism Department of Kashmir on Tuesday launched a 'Srinagar City Heritage Tour Bus Service' for tourists to showcase the heritage sites, cuisines and handicrafts of the city, officials said.



The move is aimed to enhance experience of visitors thronging the region from across the world and boost the heritage tourism potential of the city in addition to promotion of natural tourism.



Secretary Tourism, Sarmad Hafeez flagged of the bus service that will take the tourists to prominent sites of Srinagar city including Burzhama, Hariparbat, Chatipadshahi, Jamia Masjid, Hazratbal, Buddhist Site Harwan, Pari Mahal and others.



The secretary said that the motive of launching heritage tour bus service is to enhance the experience of tourists by providing them best facilities.



He said it is an appropriate day to launch bus service to heritage sites while referring to the celebration of National Tourism Day.



--IANS

