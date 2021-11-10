J&K govt gives one-time age relaxation for 1,200 police posts

Srinagar, Nov 10 (IANS) The Jammu and Kashmir government on Wednesday decided to give a one-time age relaxation for recruitment to 1200 posts of sub-inspectors in the UT's police department.



While the upper age limit has been increased from 28 to 30 years, the number of posts has also been increased from 800 to 1200.



Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha made this announcement through a tweet on his official Twitter page.



"Following representation from various delegations, the Govt has taken a decision to provide one-time age relaxation for aspirants in recruitment of Sub-inspectors in @JmuKmrPolice. The Upper age limit increased from 28 to 30yrs & no. of UT cadre posts also increased from 800 to 1200 (sic.)", the tweet said.



