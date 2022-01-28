J&K cyber police retrieves Rs 30 lakh from fraudsters

Srinagar, Jan 28 (IANS) The Jammu and Kashmir cyber police has retrieved Rs 30 lakh withdrawn by fraudsters from the bank accounts of two senior citizens, police said on Friday.



"Prompt action by Cyber Police Kashmir Zone Srinagar led in retrieving and securing Rs 30 lakhs amount withdrawn from bank accounts of two senior citizens during a cyber fraud.



"Beware of scammers, don't fall prey to cyber fraudsters", police cited Inspector General of Police, Kashmir, as saying on its Twitter handle.



--IANS

sq/vd





