Jitendra Singh to inaugurate Science Fest at Goa

New Delhi, Nov 16 (IANS) Union Science and Technology Minister Jitendra Singh will inaugurate the seventh edition of India International Science Festival (IISF) at Panaji.



Singh said the theme of IISF, to be held from December 10 to 13, is 'Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsava' - celebrating Creativity, Science, Technology and Innovation for a prosperous India.



This year, 12 theme-based programmes would be conducted during the mega event, the Ministry of Science and Technology said in a statement.



Singh said that the series of IISF is an integral part of India's long-term vision in developing and widening the spectrum of scientific temper for sustainable development and new technological innovations in India.



It also aims to build a strategy for rural India through the advancement of science and technology.



The Minister informed that IISF will provide a platform to young students, scientists and technocrats from across India for exchange of knowledge and ideas and also support flagship programmes like 'Swachh Bharat Abhiyan', 'Swasth Bharat Abhiyan', 'Make in India', 'Digital India', 'Namami Gange', 'Unnath Bharat Abhiyan' initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the last seven years.



He said, the main aim of the festival is to bring into use the innovations by the people and develop technology that is affordable to the masses.



The IISF is a joint programme of the Ministry of Science and Technology, Ministry of Earth Sciences and Vijnana Bharati, a swadeshi movement for science.



The programmes to be undertaken during these four days will include a Science Film Festival, Science Literature Festival, Engineering Students Festival, Science Village Festival, Traditional Crafts and Artisans Festival, Guinness Book of World Records, Festival of Games and Toys, Global Indian Scientists and Technocrats Meet, Eco-Festival, New Age Technology Show, National Social Organizations and Institutions Meet, a release said.



The first IISF was held in 2015.



