Jitendra Singh reviews campaign for disposal of pendency in govt

New Delhi, Nov 1 (IANS) Union Minister of State for Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions Dr Jitendra Singh on Monday said that central government earned about Rs 40 crore through scrap disposal and more than eight lakh square feet of space has been generated from avoidable occupancy through a 'Special Campaign launched on October 2, 2021 for disposal of pendency in Government of India.



Singh had launched this special campaign on October 1 this year for disposal of pendency in all the Ministries, Departments of the central government during the period of October 2 to October 31 under the nodal department of Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances(DARPG).



At a special review meeting with top officials of DARPG on the outcome of the campaign, the Minister noted with satisfaction that more than 13 lakh 73 thousand, 204 files were weeded out of 15 lakh 23 thousand 464 files identified for the purpose.



Similarly, against the target of 3,28,234 Public Grievances, 2,91,692 grievances were redressed within a short span of 30 days, he added. "Out of 11,057 References from MPs, 8,282 were resolved. Moreover, 685 out of 834 identified Rules and Processes were simplified during the said period", Singh said.



He further said that this special drive was conducted on the directions of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the progress will be presented to him this week.



The Special Campaign was aimed at ensuring timely and effective disposal of public grievances, references from Members of Parliament, State Governments, Inter-Ministerial Consultations and Parliamentary Assurances by each Ministry, Department and its attached or subordinate offices during the campaign period, he added.



The Minister also informed that during this special campaign, files of temporary nature were identified and weeded out as per the extant instructions and redundant scrap material and obsolete items discarded to improve cleanliness at work places.



He also promised to continue this practice in future to make the workplaces hygienic, clean and clutter-free and instructed DARPG to do a comparative analysis of all the Ministries, Departments of the Government of India on reduction of pendency of various categories and also to cull out the best practices to be shared with all to foster a competitive spirit.



The Minister reiterated that the motivation behind the campaign should last even after it is over as pendency reduction is a continuous process. The DARPG was the nodal Ministry to monitor the implementation to this campaign whereas a dedicated Dashboard was created for this purpose and detailed guidelines in this regard were issued to all Ministries, Departments of Government of India.



Similarly, each ministry, department had designated a nodal officer for the special campaign and the progress was monitored by the Secretaries or head of the department on a daily basis.



--IANS

ams/skp/