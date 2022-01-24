Jitendra Singh interacts with girl achievers on National Girl Chid Day

New Delhi, Jan 24 (IANS) Union Minister of State for Science and Technology, Jitendra Singh, virtually interacted with girl achievers from across the country, who have excelled in the fields of science, technology and innovation, on the occasion of National Girl Child Day on Monday.



During the interaction, the minister stressed upon sustainable startups with viable livelihood linkage and new vocational opportunities.



Noting that several government schemes are instilling confidence among the children to think innovatively, he said that they should look for out of the box solutions for different problems and also break the barriers of the past to undertake unconventional initiatives.



Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal that "Innovation is the key to realising the dream of new India", Singh reiterated all government support and help to the young achievers and said that empowerment of girls will lead to a better tomorrow.



During the online interaction, he said that the Ministry of Science and Technology and the Ministry of Earth Sciences will take all steps for fruition of innovative ideas.



The minister said that he is delighted to note that young daughters of India are taking a lead in scientific innovations.



Singh also said that the Ministry of Science and Technology has taken several steps to popularise science streams at higher secondary level among girl students.



Referring to the Department of Science and Technology's new programme ‘Vigyan Jyoti' launched in 2019-20 to encourage meritorious girl students of Class 9-12 to pursue education and career in science and technology, particularly in the areas where women are under-represented, he said that at present, the programme has been implemented in 100 districts of the country.



