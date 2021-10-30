Jim Sarbh remembers Homi Bhabha on 112th birth anniversary

Mumbai, Oct 30 (IANS) Actor Jim Sarbh, who is essaying the character of Dr Homi Bhabha in the show "Rocket Boys", recalled the eminent physicist's work of putting India on the world map of nuclear science on his 112th birth anniversary.



The first look of the web series "Rocket Boys", coming on SonyLIV, was revealed on Saturday on the birth anniversary of Dr Bhabha, who is called "The Father of India's Nuclear Programme" as he visualised a powerful India in the field of nuclear science.



He dreamt of India gaining self-reliance through progress in the field of nuclear power.



Jim said: "If India is a prominent player in nuclear energy today, it is Dr. Homi Jehangir Bhabha and his foresight we need to thank. On his special day today, I am grateful to have the opportunity to play this extraordinary character."



He added: "Bhabha's contributions deeply impacted India's scientific progress and in the process, the lives of all of us Indians. There are so many reasons to remember him."



"Experiencing a version of his life in this series has helped me discover the vivid, multifaceted, renaissance man that he was. Charming, exacting, inscrutable, and above all, free. I can't wait for you to watch him."



Created by Nikkhil Advani, Roy Kapur Films, and Emmay Entertainment, "Rocket Boys" is directed by Abhay Pannu.



The series will retell the stories of India's brightest nuclear physicists and their significant contributions to the country.



--IANS

aru/dc/sks/vd

