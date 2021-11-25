Jilted man kills woman, her parents in UP district

Gonda (Uttar Pradesh), Nov 25 (IANS) Jilted in love, a man allegedly killed a woman and her parents, slashing them with a sharp-edged weapon in Gonda district.



The incident happened late on Wednesday night.



The alleged accused, Ashok Kumar, was upset as the woman's family had fixed her marriage elsewhere.



The woman's younger sister was grievously injured in the incident and has been referred to King George's Medical University (KGMU) Trauma Centre in Lucknow for advanced treatment.



The police have announced a reward of Rs 50,000 for information about the accused who is now absconding.



Five teams have been formed to arrest him.



According to a police spokesman, Ashok Kumar entered the house of Devi Prasad, 67, a retired railway employee, at Imliya Gurdayal on Bahraich road.



He locked the channel gate from inside and barged in wielding a sharp-edged weapon.



"Ashok first slashed Devi Prasad and then the latter's wife Parvati, 50, who had rushed in hearing his cries.



Thereafter, Ashok hit Shimpa, 26, whose marriage had been fixed recently, and her younger sister Sapna, 24," said police spokesman.



He locked the door of the terrace so that Devi Prasad's daughter-in-law Laxmi could not come and identify him.



"Laxmi started shrieking and drew the attention of neighbours who rushed to rescue, following which the attacker scaled down the terrace using a rope and fled from the spot," said the spokesman.



Superintendent of Police, Gonda, Santosh Mishra, who reached the spot after getting the information, said Devi Prasad, his wife Parvati and their daughter Shimpa were declared brought dead by doctors at the district hospital while Sapna has been referred to the KGMU Trauma Centre, Lucknow.



The SP said, "Devi Prasad's daughter-in-law Laxmi has said in her statement that the attacker Ashok Kumar wanted to marry Shimpa but her marriage was fixed elsewhere recently and he was enraged over this. He had been constantly calling Shimpa since morning and was asking her to elope with him."



DIG Devipatan Range, Upendra Agarwal, said that efforts were on to arrest the accused at the earliest.



