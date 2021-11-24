Jilted lover kills teen girl for rejecting him in W. Bengal

Kolkata, Nov 24 (IANS) A 15-year-old girl was killed and nearly beheaded by her neighbour on Wednesday after she allegedly rejected him, officials said.



The incident took place in Alipurduar district's Khalisamari village under Falakata police station. The police have arrested the accused, Swapan Biswas, along with six of his family members.



The incident happened when the victim, Ankita Sil, a 10th grade student at Parengapar Shishu Kalyan High School, was getting ready for class in the morning.



Biswas entered the house with a chopper and slashed her neck. The girl died on the spot.



Before leaving, Biswas warned her younger sister who was standing next to the victim, not to inform anyone.



According to the locals, when Biswas walked out of the house and started washing his hands and clothes at a roadside tap, they thought he was mentally ill.



After the news of Ankita's murder spread, they attacked Biswas's residence to catch him.



Officer-in-charge of Falakata police station along with a huge force, rushed to the spot to control the mob.



As per police, Biswas had proposed to Ankita a few days back but as the girl rejected him, he killed her.



"The girl was almost beheaded. Apparently, she was chopped with a sharp weapon at least five to six times. The head is almost hanging. We have sent the body for post-mortem," a police officer said adding that they are also looking for the murder weapon.



