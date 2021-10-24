Jhelum water may breach warning level on Sunday

New Delhi/Srinagar, Oct 24 (IANS) Following heavy rainfall at isolated places in Jammu and Kashmir, several rivers are in spate in the Union Territory, with the authorities warning that Jhelum may breach the warning level in Srinagar on Sunday.



Jhelum at Ram Munshi Bag is flowing close to the warning level, it was at 57 cm below the warning level at 7 a.m. on Sunday, and the water may cross the warning level in few hours, the Central Water Commission (CWC) said.



The local administration has been put on alert.



The water-level may likely touch the 1,585.2 metres level at 1 p.m. The water-level at 7 a.m. was 1,584.3 metres and there was a rising trend.



For Ram Munshi Bag, the warning level is 1,584.87 metres, while the danger level is 1,585.48 metres, the CWC said.



For the 24 hours ending at 8:30 a.m. on Sunday, Katra received 90 mm rainfall while Jammu received 8 mm rainfall. Heavy rainfall was observed at isolated places over Jammu and Kashmir, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.



Western Disturbance seen as a cyclonic circulation hovered over north Pakistan and adjoining Afghanistan.



An induced cyclonic circulation had remained over central Pakistan and adjoining Punjab and northwest Rajasthan, there were light to moderate scattered to widespread rains across Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh and Punjab on Saturday.



Earlier, for the 24 hours ending at 8,30 a.m. on Saturday, Kokarnag, Qazigund had received 50 mm rainfall each, Srinagar and Katra had received 30 mm rainfall, Gulmarg and Batote had received 20 mm rainfall, the IMD data showed.



In October 2014, the Kashmir Valley had experienced the worst rainfall for two days during which a breach in one of the bunds led to flood waters entering several low-lying areas and leaving residential areas inundated for weeks.



