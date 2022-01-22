Jewellers in Patna protest against Bakarganj multi-crore jewellery heist

Patna, Jan 22 (IANS) The Bullion Market Association of Patliputra (BMAP) has gone on an indefinite strike on Saturday in protest against a massive loot at a jewellery shop in Bakaranj area of the city.



Vinod Kumar, the president of (BMAP) said the jewellery shops will remain shut till criminals are arrested and the looted jewellery recovered.



"We have demanded police protection to jewellers so that such an incident does not take place in future. We are strongly protesting against this incident and will also seek support of other bullion trading organisations of Bihar, Kumar said.



Around half-a-dozen masked men looted a prominent jewellery shop of the city's Bakarganj wholesale market on Friday afternoon and decamped with gold, silver and diamond ornaments worth more than Rs 14 crore.



While scanning CCTV footage, it appeared that the robbers were in the age groups of 18 to 25. They all were carrying firearms and speaking to each other in some other language.



"By the accent and tone, they did not seem to be residents of Bihar. Their faces were not visible as they were wéaring face masks while committing the crime," said an official of Patna police.



"While talking to each other, they could deliberately be using the accents and tone of other states to mislead the police. We are investigating it from all angles. One of the accused is already arrested after the crime. He has given some leads about the identities and locations of other accused," he said.



--IANS

ajk/shb/