Jennifer Lawrence's comedy 'No Hard Feelings' lands at Sony Pictures

Los Angeles, Oct 13 (IANS) The rights for Hollywood star Jennifer Lawrence starrer R-rated comedy 'No Hard Feelings' has been acquired by Sony Pictures.



Along with Lawrence, the film will be directed by Gene Stupnitsky, a writer and co-executive producer on NBC's 'The Office'.



'No Hard Feelings' will be Stupnitsky's follow-up to the 2019 coming-of-age ensemble comedy 'Good Boys', his feature-length directorial debut. Stupnitsky also serves as co-writer on aNo Hard Feelings', alongside John Phillips, reports variety.com.



'No Hard Feelings' is set in Montauk, New York, a hamlet on the east end of Long Island. The package is billed as an R-rated comedy in the vein of the 1983 Tom Cruise film 'Risky Business' and the 2011 Cameron Diaz vehicle aBad Teacher', which Stupnitsky served as an executive producer and writer on.



The studio secured 'No Hard Feelings' with the intention of giving the completed film an exclusive theatrical release.



The comedy is only the latest addition to Lawrence's slate of upcoming projects.



After a hiatus from screen acting following the release of 2019's 'Dark Phoenix', Lawrence returns this year with Netflix's holiday release 'Don't Look Up', an ensemble comedy from aThe Big Short' director Adam McKay.



Lawrence stars alongside Leonardo DiCaprio, Jonah Hill, Cate Blanchett, Meryl Streep and many others.



On the horizon, Lawrence is set to star in the Paolo Sorrentino-directed 'Mob Girl' and play Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes in 'Bad Blood', which will reunite the actress with director McKay.



