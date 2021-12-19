Jennifer Brady pulls out of Australian Open due to injury

Washington, Dec 19 (IANS) American tennis player Jennifer Brady has pulled out of next month's Australian Open due to a left foot injury, the tournament organisers said on Sunday.



The 26-year-old Brady reached her maiden grand slam final at last year's event at Melbourne Park, losing in straight sets to Naomi Osaka.



"Our 2021 finalist @jennifurbrady95 has withdrawn from #AusOpen 2022 due to a left foot injury. Wishing you a speedy recovery Jen," the Aus Open said in a tweet.



The world number 25 has not played since retiring from her second-round match against Latvia's Jelena Ostapenko at the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati in August.



She has now joined the list of players - Karolina Pliskova, Serena Williams, Bianca Andreescu and Roger Federer in missing the tournament, which is set to be played from January 17.



