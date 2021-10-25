Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow pay tribute to James Michael Tyler

Los Angeles, Oct 25 (IANS) Actresses Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, and Lisa Kudrow have paid a heartfelt tribute to their late 'Friends' co-star James Michael Tyler, who passed away due prostate cancer aged 59.



Aniston took to Instagram to share a sweet post to Tyler.



"Friends would not have been the same without you," Aniston wrote, alongside a post that featured a scene from an episode of 'Friends', as well as a headshot of Tyler's character on the show, Gunther.



"Thank you for the laughter you brought to the show and to all of our lives," Aniston continued.



"You will be so missed #JamesMichaelTyler"



The scene she shared, came from the series finale, in which Gunther, the manager of the Central Perk coffee shop where the eponymous friends frequented, finally confesses his long-held secret love for Rachel in the culmination on a long-running gag throughout several seasons of the series, reports etonline.com.



Cox also paid tribute to Tyler, sharing a photo of him from the set and a message honouring his memory.



"The size of gratitude you brought into the room and showed every day on set is the size of the gratitude I hold for having known you," she wrote. "Rest In peace James."



Lisa Kudrow remembered Tyler with a sweet post as well, sharing the same snapshot at Cox, writing: "James Michael Tyler, we will miss you. Thank you for being there for us all. #jamesmichealtyler."



Tyler was first diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2018, and went on the Today show this past June to open up about his diagnosis and to encourage others to get tested as early and regularly as possible.



He is survived by his wife, Jennifer Carno, whom he wed in 2017.



