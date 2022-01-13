JeM terrorist killed in Kashmir encounter identified as Pak national

Srinagar, Jan 13 (IANS) A Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorist, who was killed in a gunfight with the security forces in the Pariwan area of South Kashmir's Kulgam district, has been identified as a Pakistani national, officials said on Thursday.



One police personnel and one terrorist were killed and three soldiers and two civilians were injured in the encounter on Wednesday.



"Killed JeM terrorist identified as Babar bhai of Pakistan, active since 2018 in the areas of Shopian-Kulgam. One AK rifle, one pistol and two grenades recovered," police said.



Arms and ammunition, including one AK rifle, one pistol and two grenades were recovered from the slain terrorist.



The gunfight between the terrorists and security forces took place after a joint team of the police and the security forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on the basis of specific information about the presence of terrorists.



As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where the terrorists were hiding they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter.



