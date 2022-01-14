'Jealous' Chiranjeevi makes 'upma' of Varun Tej's 'dos'a at family Sankranti do

Hyderabad, Jan 14 (IANS) Sankranti celebrations in the extended Chiranjeevi family saw some heartwarming and funny moments unfold on Friday. The entire family gathered for celebrating Sankranti, complete with the traditional bonfire.



After friendly festive banter, it was time for the batter, as megastar Chiranjeevi and his nephew Varun Tej tried their hand at making dosas for the family. While Varun's dosa turned out well, Chiranjeevi ended up making a mess of his dosa on the frying pan! A video of the gathering went viral on social media.



When a voice from outside the camera frame queried Varun if it was the batter or the batter that was responsible, Chiranjeevi interposed with, "There's love going into it!"



In the same breath, the megastar of Tollywood crashed his spatula onto Varun's dosa still cooking on the pan, and mashed it. "It's upma now!" Chiranjeevi declared gleefully in the video.



"His dosa came out well but mine didn't. I got jealous," he claimed as everyone laughed.



The scenes from the family celebrations were posted on social media by Varun, whose movie 'Ghani' is slated for release this year. Varun is Chiranjeevi's brother Nagababu's son.



