JD-S will not ally with BJP for Karnataka council polls: Kumaraswamy

Bengaluru, Dec 7 (IANS) Former Karnataka Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy on Tuesday stated that his Janata Dal-Secular would not forge any alliance with the ruling BJP in the state.



"We will maintain equal distance from both national parties (the BJP and the Congress)," he said.



He said that the party is preparing for 2023 Assembly elections.



"We have asked the local leaders to take a call (for the Legislative Council polls) as it is convenient for the party in 19 constituencies where the JD-S is not contesting," he maintained.



Former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa had sought the support of regional party on many occasions. "The appeals made by Yediyurappa has created confusion. I am clarifying it that there is no alliance with BJP," Kumaraswamy stated.



He termed both the Congress and the BJP "political enemies". "We have contested in six seats and we will win all of them. We are interested in winning 2023 Assembly elections," he reiterated.



Congress had attacked the JD-S as the "B team" of the BJP. Opposition leader Siddaramaiah alleged that the JD-S fielded Muslim candidates in the recent Hangal and Sindhgi byelections to help the BJP.



The decision of JD-S is a set back for ruling BJP which is trying all its might to win majority in the upper house of the Karnataka legislature. The results are crucial for Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.



Elections to 25 seats of the Legislative Council are scheduled on December 10. The results will be declared on December 14.



