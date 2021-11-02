JD(U) leading in Kusheshwar Asthan, RJD in Tarapur (2nd Ld)

Patna, Nov 2 (IANS) The JD(U) continues to lead in Bihar's Kusheshwar Asthan and the RJD in Tarapur as counting of votes cast in the October 30 bypolls got underway on Tuesday.



After 13 rounds of counting, JD(U) candidate Aman Hajari is leading by 6,242 votes. He bagged 34,569, while RJD candidate Ganesh Bharti got 28,327 votes.



The Congress and the LJP (Ram Vilas) are down-and-out in this contest with just 3,091 and 3,422 votes, respectively after 12 rounds of counting. A total of 76,688 votes have been counted till now.



In Tarapur, RJD candidate Arun Shah is leading by 3,744 votes. Arun Shah got 21,770 votes after the seventh round while Rajiv Singh of the JD(U) scored 18,026 votes.



Meanwhile, former chief minister and Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) president Jitan Ram Manjhi congratulated Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and the JD(U) candidate in advance for "winning" the Kusheshwar Asthan seat.



