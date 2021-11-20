Jay Shewakramani gets candid about 'Freddy' actress Alaya F

Mumbai, Nov 20 (IANS) Jay Shewakramani has proved his mettle as a producer by encouraging and backing different stories.



After 'Jawaani Jaaneman' and 'Malang', the producer is all set to satiate the audience's taste buds with his next outing, 'Freddy'.



Jay will venture into a different space of romantic thrillers with 'Freddy' which stars Kartik Aaryan in the titular role opposite Alaya F. The producer recently got candid about his association with Alaya. For the unversed, Jay launched the young actress with 'Jawaani Jaaneman' in 2020 and has yet again worked with her for 'Freddy'.



Talking about Alaya, Jay said, "For 'Jawaani Jaaneman', we needed a fresh face to bring out the rawness of the character. I must say she did justice to the role. As a producer, I wish to give a platform to the new crop of actors because our industry is beaming with young talent. I am sure the audience will enjoy Alaya's performance in 'Freddy' as well."



Meanwhile, the producer has already wrapped the shooting of the film, which will mark the producer and his production house Northern Lights Films' first collaboration with Ekta Kapoor and her home banner Balaji Telefilms.



