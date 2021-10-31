Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra visits his army unit, makes a statement

New Delhi, Oct 31 (IANS) The poster boy of Indian athletics, Olympic gold medallist javelin thrower, Neeraj Chopra, visited his unit, 4 Rajputana Rifles, and wished every member of the Indian Army "Happy Diwali".



Chopra, who is a Subedar with the Indian Army, won the javelin throw gold at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games, becoming the first track and field athlete from the country to clinch the yellow medal at the quadrennial games.



Chopra tweeted about his visit to the unit on Saturday, saying, "Glad to spend time with my battalion yesterday. I hope they continue to reach new heights, and wish them and every member of #IndianArmy an advanced Happy Diwali. (Folded hands symbol)."



The Indian Army's Southern Command posted pictures of the ace athlete's visit on social media and wrote, "India's Pride Subedar #NeerajChopra visited his unit 4 Rajputana Rifles & interacted with veterans & families. GOC #DesertCorps felicitated the sports star of #IndianArmy & named sports complex of #Udaipur Military Station as Neeraj Chopra Sports complex. @Neeraj_chopra1."



Chopra had won the Tokyo Olympic gold in August, hurling the spear to a distance of 87.58 metres in his second attempt, becoming the second Indian to win an individual Olympic gold after shooter Abhinav Bindra, who won gold in men's 10 m air rifle at the 2008 Olympics in Beijing.





