Jassie Gill grabs the top spot on Billboard Top Triller Global Chart

Mumbai, Nov 20 (IANS) Jassie Gill's song 'Surma' from his album 'Alll Rounder' has made a dent on the music-verse, as it grabbed the number 1 spot on Billboard Top Triller Global Chart which is a rare feat for any Indian artiste.



Riding high on the success of the number, Jassie Gill says, "It's overwhelming. You never know the potential of your own music until it reaches the masses. I am delighted that the song has travelled so beautifully. The fact that it's number 1 on Billboard Top Triller Global Chart is such an honour."



Talking about Indian music traveling abroad, the artiste says, "Music from India reaching the world over makes a case for our own diverse culture. I am immensely proud of the song. This is a big win for me and Asees and everyone at EYP Creations who helped us to bring this album to reality."



In addition to music, Jassie's acting chops have also been the talk of the town. He left the critics raving with his debut film 'Panga'. While he keeps his acting gigs under wraps, the actor-singer is said to kick off the shoot of an ambitious project soon.



