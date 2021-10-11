Jared Leto says he got 'tear gassed' In Italy

Los Angeles, Oct 11 (IANS) Actor and musician Jared Leto's trip to Italy didn't go as he'd expected.



Taking to his social media account, the 'House of Gucci' star shared that he got "tear gassed" in Rome after he was caught in a Covid-19 vaccine protest.



He shared his experience via Instagram Story. Posting a photo of police speaking to protestors, he wrote: "Got caught in a protest in italy. From what I gather it was about vaccine mandates/green pass."



The vocalist of 30 Seconds to Mars further stated: "Got teargassed then called it a night."



He went on to note, "here are some images and video," before letting out footage of the chaotic demonstration, reports aceshowbiz.com.



Leto previously revealed that he found out about the Covid pandemic after returning home from a 12-day silent meditation in the desert.



Taking to Twitter and Instagram back in March 2020, he first penned: "Wow. 12 days ago I began a silent meditation in the desert. We were totally isolated. No phone, no communication etc. We had no idea what was happening outside the facility.



"Walked out yesterday into a very different world. One that's been changed forever. Mind blowing - to say the least. I'm getting messages from friends and family all around the globe and catching up on what's going on."



He added, before sharing a sweet message to his fans: "Hope you and yours are ok. Sending positive energy to all. Stay inside. Stay safe."



