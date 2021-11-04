Jared Leto returns as a vampire in 'Morbius' trailer

Mumbai, Nov 4 (IANS) After 'Eternals', Marvel fans have another reason to rejoice as Sony Pictures Entertainment has released the trailer of the highly anticipated superhero film 'Morbius', starring actor and rocker Jared Leto, most recently seen in 'Suicide Squad', in the titular role.



The film is a dark addition to Sony's 'Spiderman' universe and tells the story of a scientist suffering from a rare blood disease, who, in his bid to try out a dangerous cure, gets afflicted with vampirism.



The trailer traces the journey of its lead character as he goes from being ailing and vulnerable to gaining superhuman strength, getting entangled in the blurred lines of morality. Jared Leto, who'll be seen next playing fashion mogul Paolo Gucci in Ridley Scott's biographical crime drama 'House of Gucci', has undergone a jaw-dropping body transformation for the part.



Laced with some topnotch visual effects, the trailer also has a signature Marvel moment when Leto's character makes a pop culture reference to Venom, another character out of the Marvel universe.



The film directed by Daniel Espinosa also stars Matt Smith, Adria Arjona, Jared Harris, Al Madrigal and Tyrese Gibson. It is set to release in the United States on January 28, 2022.



