Japan's industrial output dropped 1.0% on month in Dec'21

Tokyo, Jan 31 (IANS) Japan's industrial output dropped in December 2021 from a month earlier, the government said in a report on Monday.



According to the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI), the country's factory output fell 1.0 per cent in December from the previous month, reports Xinhua news agency.



The preliminary report showed that the index of production at factories and mines stood at 96.5 against the 2015 base of 100, with the reading coming on the heels of a downwardly revised 7.0 per cent increase booked in November.



The index of industrial shipments, meanwhile, shed 0.1 per cent to 95.2, while inventories booked an uptick of 0.5 per cent at 101.2, METI said.



The Ministry now expects industrial output to jump 5.2 per cent in January and climb 2.2 per cent in February based on a poll of manufacturers.



