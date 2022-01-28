Japanese police arrest man after 11-hour hostage standoff near Tokyo

Tokyo, Jan 28 (IANS) The Japanese police arrested an armed man early Friday morning after an 11-hour standoff during which he allegedly attacked three medical professionals who made a visit to his home near Tokyo.



The man aged in his 50s to 70s armed with what has been described as a hunting gun, shot one of the medical workers in the abdomen, injured another with tear gas and took a third hostage, Xinhua news agency reported, citing the local reports.



The injured worker, who was a 41-year-old physiotherapist, has since undergone surgery, but his condition has yet to be made public.



The hostage was a 44-year-old male doctor, local police said, who had no vital signs when rescued by the police after the 11-hour standoff, the police said.



The medical worker who was attacked with tear gas was also taken to hospital.



The man was arrested after police finally stormed the house in Saitama Prefecture.



The three medical workers were reportedly visiting the man to offer their support and condolences following a death in the man's family.



They arrived at the man's home at around 9:00 p.m. local time on Thursday evening, with the standoff continuing well into the early hours of Friday morning.



Around 110 local residents were evacuated, and elementary and junior high schools in the area will remain closed on Friday.



