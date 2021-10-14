Japanese investors hold meeting with Odisha govt

Bhubaneswar, Oct 14 (IANS) An investors' delegation from Japan along with India's Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla on Thursday held a meeting with the Odisha government on potential partnerships on steel, chemical and various other industries, an official said.



"Japan has been a treasured partner of India and Odisha. Our state is committed to build an everlasting relationship with Japan, both in industrial and cultural spheres," said Industries Minister Dibya Shankar Mishra.



He also urged the Japanese firms and investors to come to Odisha and see its offerings, and promised that the state is ever ready to facilitate and handhold investors for their proposed investments. Mishra thanked Japan for being the country partner in the 2nd edition of 'Make in Odisha'.



Chief Secretary S.C. Mahapatra said, "The officials operating at different levels are part of Odisha's growth story and we would ensure all kinds of proactive support to the Japanese investors, not only from initiation to commissioning of projects, but also for their continued smooth operation."



Principal Secretary in the Industries Department, Hemant Sharma, highlighted the industry-specific infrastructures and opportunities to the Japanese delegates.



"We have natural advantage in mineral-based industries and we have been able to attract investment to the tune of Rs 4 lakh crore in the last two years. Because of the huge investment in infrastructure, ports, rail, roads, power and skill development, we are a preferred destination for diversified industries," Sharma told the delegation.



Shringla said, "The case for Japanese investment in Odisha is well made. The robust infrastructure, strong political will and enabling bureaucracy coupled with natural resources are great strengths of Odisha."



He added that the government of India would provide all the required support for successful investments in Odisha.



Satoshi Suzuki, a member of the Japanese delegation, appreciated Odisha's efforts in attracting investments from foreign countries, including considerable Japanese companies. The number of Japanese companies in Odisha has increased by 5 times in the last 10 years, he said.



Top Japanese diplomats and many representatives of Japanese companies in India attended the meeting.



