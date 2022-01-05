Japanese govt says N.Korea fired possible ballistic missile (Ld)

Tokyo, Jan 5 (IANS) The Japanese government said the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) on Wednesday morning launched a projectile that appears to be a ballistic missile.



The Japan Coast Guard said the unidentified projectile is believed to have already landed, Xinhua news agency reported.



It was fired toward the Sea of Japan, according to South Korea's Yonhap News Agency citing the South Korean military.



This was the first test-fire of the country in 2022. Before it, the DPRK test-fired a new type of submarine-launched ballistic missile in October 2021.



--IANS

int/sks

