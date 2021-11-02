Japan relaxes attendance limit for large events

Tokyo, Nov 2 (IANS) The Japanese government has eased its 10,000-spectator attendance limit for large-scale events, which had been in place in 27 of the country's 47 prefectures, local media reported.



Events held across Japan, such as professional sports games and concerts, can now have 5,000 spectators or 50 per cent of venue capacity, with large-scale event spaces allowed to accept more than 10,000 spectators, reports Xinhua news agency.



At the same time, events with spectators shouting and cheering are set to be capped at 50 per cent of venue capacity. Whether an event is categorized to involve shouting will be determined in different cases.



Prefectural Governors can also implement their own policies on spectator limits depending on the local situation of infections.



The Japanese government fully lifted the Covid-19 state of emergency and quasi-state of emergency on October 1 as daily infections declined steadily across the country.



Tokyo confirmed nine confirmed on Monday, marking the fewest figures since the end of May last year.



In addition, the latest seven-day average of new infections stood at 23.4 per day in the capital, decreasing 20.9 per cent from the previous week, according to the metropolitan government.



