Janhvi Kapoor prays at Tirumala shrine, charms in traditional south Indian attire

Tirumala, Dec 26 (IANS) Bollywood star and late actress Sridevi's elder daughter Janhvi Kapoor visited the hilltop shrine at Tirumala and offered prayers on Sunday.



Janhvi was among the VIPs who availed 'darshan'. Clad in a half-sari and jewellery traditionally worn by south Indian girls, the young actress with her face covered by a mask was the cynosure of all eyes.



Janhvi who was accompanied by a friend, later recieved 'prasadam' and blessings from the priests at the Ranganayakulu mandap.



The Tirumala temple located in Andhra Pradesh, attracts pilgrims from all over the world, and is reputed as the world's richest Hindu temple.



